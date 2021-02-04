QuarkChain Achieves Market Cap of $54.61 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $54.61 million and approximately $16.70 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00064491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.62 or 0.01206653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00048892 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.38 or 0.04648360 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00015622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

