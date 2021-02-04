Quark Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Quark has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $480.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

