Quant Price Hits $35.60 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Quant token can now be purchased for about $35.60 or 0.00094648 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $429.81 million and $9.74 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded up 38% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004247 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002826 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

