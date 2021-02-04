QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.15.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,216,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

