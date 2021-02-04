QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.07 billion.QUALCOMM also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.15.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,255,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,811. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.68 and its 200-day moving average is $131.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

