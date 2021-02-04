QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,215 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 215.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,584 shares of company stock worth $3,267,534. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QTS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

NYSE:QTS opened at $66.50 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.