QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

QTS Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 20.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 400,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,534 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

