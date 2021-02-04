Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $220.00 at Raymond James

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $175.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.62. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 285.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 136.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Qorvo by 239.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 354,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Qorvo by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 248,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

