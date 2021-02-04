Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $220.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s current price.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.55.

QRVO stock opened at $175.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.22. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

