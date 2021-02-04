Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.42-2.42 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.42 EPS.

Shares of QRVO traded down $8.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.35. 186,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.68 and its 200 day moving average is $144.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Cowen boosted their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.