Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $697.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

