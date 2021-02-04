Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$400.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$553.67 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.