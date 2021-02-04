Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tompkins Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMP. TheStreet raised Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahily purchased 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.65 per share, with a total value of $39,980.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 680 shares of company stock worth $45,118. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 192,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 18,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

