Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,395,147.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $303,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $533,869 in the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.