Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of TCBK opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.72. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 38,897 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.