Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Raised by Analyst

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $6.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.12 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

NYSE TMO opened at $500.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

