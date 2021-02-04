Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SBCF opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $34.08.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 237,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.