Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Raised by Analyst

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Otis Worldwide in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

OTIS stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

