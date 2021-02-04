Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

NYSE:CVX opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

