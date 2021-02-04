Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Raised by Analyst

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Byline Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $652.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 174,136 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129,011 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $349,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.