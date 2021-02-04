Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Reduced by Analyst

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $3.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.00. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

ABG opened at $146.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $269.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.64.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

