Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $11.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,089.57.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,070.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,787.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,650.64. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

