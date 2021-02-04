Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $51.27.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

