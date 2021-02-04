Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LRTNF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Pure Gold Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LRTNF stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

