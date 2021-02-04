Pundi X (NPXS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.65 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $111.27 million and approximately $39.65 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.01080315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00046326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00040577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.65 or 0.04583213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019735 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars.

