PulteGroup, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE PHM opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.