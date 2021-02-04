Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,512 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,551,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after buying an additional 380,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,392,000 after buying an additional 71,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 25.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,231,000 after buying an additional 158,140 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $231.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

