Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPYGY remained flat at $$95.73 on Thursday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.14. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Polyus alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.