PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of PTCT opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at $15,181,497. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $42,951.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

