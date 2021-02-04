Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

PUK has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.