Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
PUK has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.
PUK stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.
