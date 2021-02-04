Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.85. Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 5,605,631 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £59.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

