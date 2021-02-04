Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,158 SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $446.01. 60,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,851. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.17. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

