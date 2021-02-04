Prosperity Planning Inc. Makes New $438,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,586,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

