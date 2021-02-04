Prosperity Planning Inc. Invests $5.80 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,167,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,136. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

