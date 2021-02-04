Prosperity Planning Inc. Invests $229,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.69. 352,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.