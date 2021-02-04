Prosperity Planning Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.3% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,471,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 353,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,393. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

