Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 12,154 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after buying an additional 186,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,900,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,490,000 after buying an additional 69,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.75. 105,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,712. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $142.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

