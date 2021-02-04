Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) EVP Sells $187,234.75 in Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PB opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.