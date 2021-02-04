Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

