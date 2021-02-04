ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) rose 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 5,888,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 2,225,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

Get ProShares UltraShort Silver alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 111,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 823.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 364,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.