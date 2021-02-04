ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.81

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 2537610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,317.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

