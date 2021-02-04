ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.81

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 2537610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,317.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

