Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,830 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Progyny were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 1,191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

PGNY opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 432.00 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,329.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,119,125.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 834,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,924,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564,879 shares of company stock valued at $56,755,094. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

