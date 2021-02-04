Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.99

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 1396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PROF shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $510.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Profound Medical by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.