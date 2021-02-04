Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.99

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 1396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PROF shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.
The firm has a market cap of $510.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Profound Medical by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.
Profound Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROF)
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.
