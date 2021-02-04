Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.39

Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.39 and traded as high as $32.46. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 9,348 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 33.84%.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 13,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $496,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $104,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,860 shares of company stock worth $1,876,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

