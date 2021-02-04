Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $672,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $35.13. 45,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

