Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.24

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $537.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,021,659 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,373.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $527,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

