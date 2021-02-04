Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PRBZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.20.

OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $83.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $83.03.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

