Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.26-2.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.608-1.653 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Premier also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.26-2.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,004. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.07.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.