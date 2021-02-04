Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading Up 10.5%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s share price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 135,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 104,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 258.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,800 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the third quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 144,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 107,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth $65,000.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

