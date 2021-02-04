PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PREKF. CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

PREKF opened at $8.49 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

